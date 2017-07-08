Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings. On Thursday, Waters was breastfeeding when she was called to move a motion about black lung disease. Waters later tweeted: “First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime (Alia) moved her own motion just before mine, bless her”. Breastfeeding in parliament has not been without controversy. In 2003 MP Kirstie Marshall, of Victoria’s state parliament, was kicked out of chambers after she breastfed her 11-day-old daughter.