‘Maps will need to be redrawn’: One of the largest icebergs ever recorded breaks free

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 0:38 From space, Earth's auroras provide quite a light show 0:26 Air Asia X plane forced to turn back after “single engine failure” 0:30 Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament 0:46 At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help' 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? You can, and here's what it looks like 1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 1:14 Pippa Middleton marries in traditional English wedding 0:29 Tiny satellite sails into wide blue sky from space station 0:46 Huge swarm of bees on street makes kids scream, duck for cover Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre via Storyful

A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre via Storyful