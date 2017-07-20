In July 2015, an American dentist named Walter James Palmer killed Cecil the lion, shown here in 2012, with a bow and arrow during a hunt in Zimbabwe, sparking global outrage. Cecil’s son, Xanda, has now been killed by another trophy hunter just outside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.
July 20, 2017 8:56 AM

Son of Cecil the Lion killed by trophy hunters

By Don Sweeney

A son of Cecil, a lion whose death at the hands a hunter in 2015 sparked global outrage, has now also been killed by a trophy hunter.

Xanda, a six-year-old lion, was shot just outside Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, reports The Guardian. The lion, which had been outfitted with a tracking collar, had roamed outside the protected zone with his pride, said Andrew Loveridge, an Oxford University researcher.

Loveridge told The Telegraph that a professional hunter, Richard Cooke, organized the hunt. The hunters taking part have not been named.

“His hunt was legal and Xanda was over six years old, so it was all within the stipulated regulations,” Loveridge told the paper. He said Cooke returned the tracking collar when he discovered it after Xanda was slain.

“Global condemnation of Cecil the lion’s death didn’t diminish trophy hunters’ thirst for blood,” said PETA Vice President Collen O’Brien in the statement on the lion’s death. “Majestic wild animals will continue being slaughtered to boost hunters’ egos and perverse sense of ‘fun’ as long as wildlife slayers with something to prove can ship heads, tails, and skins back home. More than 40 airlines have banned shipment of these grisly trophies, and PETA is calling on UPS to join them.”

Xanda’s father, Cecil the Lion, was killed with a bow and arrow by Walter James Palmer, a Minnesota dentist, on the park’s border in July 2015. The death of Cecil, the best-known animal in Hwange National Park, prompted an international outcry against trophy hunting. Palmer had to abandon his dental practice for a time as a result of the backlash.

Zimbabwe initially sought Palmer’s extradition but later cleared him of accusations of conducting an illegal hunt.

