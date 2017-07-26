A Facebook photo posted by Robert Wallace of his naked photobomb of a friend’s wedding portrait has gone viral.
A Facebook photo posted by Robert Wallace of his naked photobomb of a friend’s wedding portrait has gone viral. Robert Wallace
A Facebook photo posted by Robert Wallace of his naked photobomb of a friend’s wedding portrait has gone viral. Robert Wallace

World

Naked photobomber makes for memorable wedding photo

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 26, 2017 8:29 AM

At least Kevin and Alana Marshall have a wedding photo they’ll never forget.

As the couple posed for a portrait in the Scottish countryside, wedding guest Robert Wallace charged into the shot wearing a huge grin and not much else.

Posted by Robert Wallace on Monday, July 24, 2017

The couple appears to have taken the photobomb in stride. Bride Alana Marshall commented “love this photo” on Wallace’s Facebook post of the shot posted Monday and joked that she might have it printed on canvas.

And groom Kevin Marshall commented, “class man,” with a thumbs-up emoji.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump

Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump 2:39

Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
From space, Earth's auroras provide quite a light show 0:38

From space, Earth's auroras provide quite a light show

View More Video