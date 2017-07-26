Naked photobomber makes for memorable wedding photo

At least Kevin and Alana Marshall have a wedding photo they’ll never forget.
As the couple posed for a portrait in the Scottish countryside, wedding guest Robert Wallace charged into the shot wearing a huge grin and not much else.
Posted by Robert Wallace on Monday, July 24, 2017
The couple appears to have taken the photobomb in stride. Bride Alana Marshall commented “love this photo” on Wallace’s Facebook post of the shot posted Monday and joked that she might have it printed on canvas.
And groom Kevin Marshall commented, “class man,” with a thumbs-up emoji.
