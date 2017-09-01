What is North Korea trying to tell the U.S. with this choreographed propaganda dance?

Earlier this week, President Trump said that the U.S. is done talking to North Korea.
The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017
Could dancing be the elusive diplomatic solution he’s been looking for?
Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and North Korea all summer. Just last month, the U.S. adversary launched its first ever ballistic missile over Japan, and it’s been pursuing its nuclear program relentlessly for years, despite widespread condemnation.
That’s why many were surprised (and impressed, artistically speaking) to see North Korea’s latest propaganda video—which, as Gizmodo first reported, is more or less a music video.
The video features an elaborate choreographed dance performed by a troupe of spry North Korean men, all dressed up in camouflage fatigues, twirling and leaping with a full orchestra behind them.
Blue and red lights flash on stage. Peppy music plays in the background. It would be easy to mistake them for back-up dancers at an arena show—had the video not been posted on the state-run news agency DPRK Today, that is.
Previous propaganda released by North Korea has been a little more extreme, to put it mildly.
North Korea has created and promoted propaganda videos showing computer-generated simulations of nuclear attacks hitting San Francisco and Guam, according to the New York Daily News. Other propaganda showed President Trump standing in a cemetery, according to Fox News.
Admittedly, this latest propaganda video does begin with photos of armed troops.
But then in quickly cuts to the upbeat dance routine—and you’ve got to start somewhere.
