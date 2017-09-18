More Videos

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin 0:35

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

ARC students get experience welding 0:45

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:51

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:52

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 4:09

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

  • Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane

    Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.
World

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war” during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Sept. 4. Haley urged the council to adopt more severe sanction measures to stop North Korea’s nuclear program.

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

World

Police in Brisbane, Australia are investigating after a bicyclist attacked a bus driver on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. According to police, the attack happened after the bus driver passed the cyclist while returning to the bus depot. The cyclist then followed the bus and confronted the driver, after a brief confrontation the cyclist punched the driver several times. The cyclist fled the scene.

The Islamic State's claim to Spain

World

WARNING: This video contains graphic violence. Spain hasn’t been in ISIS’ crosshairs as much as France and Britain, but it has been as a through-point for ISIS recruits and target of its propaganda for years.

Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road

World

British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

World

A fire tore through the world's tallest residential building, Dubai's 84-story Torch Tower, on August 3, 2017, according to CNN. No deaths or injuries have been reported, despite the scary sights as witnesses watched flaming debris fall from the skyscraper. This is the second fire in two years at Torch Tower.

Watch two weeks go by in the life of a sunspot

World

From July 5 to July 17, 2017, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory watched as a sunspot - an area of intense magnetic fields on the sun's surface - rotated into view. The spot, which NASA has dubbed AR12665, put on quite the show as it shot off solar flares over the course of NASA's observation.

Man off street wrestles with armed bank robber

World

Surveillance video released on Monday, July 31, 2017, by the Metropolitan Police‏ shows a passer-by wrestling with an armed bank robber in Teddington, southwest London, on March 10, 2017. The man rushed the robber moments after he pulled a gun on the terrified bank staff. The robber escaped on foot.

Watch French military band play Daft Punk for President Trump

World

During the July 14 Bastille Day parade, a French army band played a medley of Daft Punk songs for Presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. The band played the band’s hits, including “Get Lucky,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Digital Love,” while dignitaries and the public looked on. Macron seemed to look on in enjoyment, while Trump looked unimpressed.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

World

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

World

Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings. On Thursday, Waters was breastfeeding when she was called to move a motion about black lung disease. Waters later tweeted: “First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime (Alia) moved her own motion just before mine, bless her”. Breastfeeding in parliament has not been without controversy. In 2003 MP Kirstie Marshall, of Victoria’s state parliament, was kicked out of chambers after she breastfed her 11-day-old daughter.

At London tower fire scene, yells of 'She needs help'

World

A local resident who filmed this dramatic footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in west London on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, was among several people and businesses in the area to offer assistance to those affected by the blaze. The person who recorded this video asked anyone in need of a place to stay to message him. Other locals shared food, water and clothes, while businesses also handed out supplies.