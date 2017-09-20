Mexico quake rescuers struggle to free girl, other survivors

CORRECTS NEIGHBORHOOD - Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing at least more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
First responders work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building looking for survivors trapped underneath, after a 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Gustavo Martinez Contreras
AP Photo
Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake has jolted Mexico, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A collapsed building stands after an earthquake in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has rocked central Mexico, killing at least 55 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A heavily damaged building stands after an earthquake in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has rocked central Mexico, killing at least 55 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust and thousands fled into the streets in panic.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A woman holds a sign the reads in Spanish "Silence" as first responders work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building looking for survivors trapped underneath, after a 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Gustavo Martinez Contreras
AP Photo
First responders raise their hands asking for silence as they work on removing the rubble of a collapsed building looking for survivors trapped underneath, after a 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Gustavo Martinez Contreras
AP Photo
Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Carlos Cisneros
AP Photo
People evacuated from office buildings gather in Reforma Avenue after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
An injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A man walks out of the door frame of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Throughout Mexico City, rescuer workers and residents dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking survivors following a 7.1 magnitude quake.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A car sits crushed, engulfed in a pile of rubble from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing at least 139 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Carlos Rodriguez
AP Photo
Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Carlos Cisneros
AP Photo
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors on a collapsed building the Del Valle neighborhood in Mexico City, Tuesday Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an earthquake in Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people.
Pablo Ramos
AP Photo
Volunteers lift up buckets of rubble into a dump truck as rescue efforts on a collapsed building continue during the night in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Rescuers and volunteers frantically dug through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings long into the night, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake since 1985.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A man trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood is given a sip of water as he waits to be rescued, after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people.
Pablo Ramos
AP Photo
People prepare to pull out a man alive from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people.
Pablo Ramos
AP Photo
The body of woman hangs crushed by a collapsed building in the neighborhood of Roma Norte, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Throughout Mexico City, rescue workers and residents dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking survivors following a 7.1 magnitude quake.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
A building demolished by a 7.1 earthquake sits in pile of rubble, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 248.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Mourners carry one of the coffins of 11 members of a family who were killed inside the Santiago Apostol church during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. According to family members at the wake, the victims were attending a Mass on Tuesday to baptize a two-year-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant.
Pablo Spencer
AP Photo
Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
RETRANSMITTING FOR HIGHER QUALITY FILE - A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people.
Pablo Ramos
AP Photo
Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school, collapsed by a 7.1 earthquake in southern Mexico City, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at the school, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs. The school's rooftops bore messages that called for silence and for no helicopters to flyover, so as not to drown out the sounds of anyone who may trapped in the rubble.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
A family attends a wake for a victim of a 7.1 earthquake, beneath a makeshift shelter in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 248.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Families fearing aftershocks sleep on the street in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A collapsed building is seen an night in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A car sits crushed from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
The interior of a home damaged by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Residents salvage personal items from a home damaged in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A pay phone is surrounded by rubble after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A home's wall stands partially collapsed after an 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
A family attends the wake of an earthquake victim, under a tarpaulin serving as a makeshift shelter, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People in the Mexican city of Jojutla are mourning those killed by yesterday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A car sits crushed from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Efforts continue at the scenes of dozens of collapsed buildings, where firefighters, police, soldiers and civilians continue their search to reach the living.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
A pay phone is surrounded by rubble after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Adding poignancy and a touch of the surreal, Tuesday's magnitude-7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Volunteers pick up the rubble from a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Survivors quickly rallied, clambering over grotesque ruins of buildings and joining professional rescue workers to try to save friends, neighbors and strangers.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Search and rescue efforts continue at the Enrique Rebsamen school that collapsed after an earthquake in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at this school, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed Tuesday into a massive pancake of concrete slabs.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Rescue workers signal for silence during search and rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school that collapsed after an earthquake in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at this school, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Volunteers and rescue workers search for children trapped inside the Enrique Rebsamen school, collapsed by a 7.1 earthquake in southern Mexico City, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at the school, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs. The school's rooftops and facade bore messages that called for silence and for no helicopters to flyover, so as not to drown out the sounds of anyone who may trapped in the rubble.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
Rescue workers rest atop a toppled gate and amid debris as others continue the search and rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school that collapsed after an earthquake in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. One of the most desperate rescue efforts was at this school, where a wing of the three-story building collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
Locals carry the casket of a woman who died in Tuesday's earthquake, in Tlayacapan, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
An injured woman is carried on a stretcher after being rescued in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing at least more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.
Tony Rivera
AP Photo
Emergency personnel rush past with a gurney carrying a victim rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed during a 7.1 earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. People across central Mexico already had rallied to help their neighbors as dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of broken concrete.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
Rescue workers remove rubble as they search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
The sky is exposed from inside Santiago Apostol church which collapsed during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. According to family members of the 11 people who died inside the church during Tuesday's quake, the roof collapsed during a Mass held to baptize a two-year-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant.
Pablo Spencer
AP Photo
Workers rescue a religious statue from the heavily damaged former convent of San Juan Bautista, in Tlayacapan, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
The Santiago Apostol church stands damaged after the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. According to family members of the 11 people who died inside the church during Tuesday's quake, the roof collapsed during a Mass held to baptize a two-year-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant.
Pablo Spencer
AP Photo
Rescue personnel work on a collapsed building, a day after a devastating 7.1 earthquake, in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2107. Efforts continue at the scenes of dozens of collapsed buildings, where firefighters, police, soldiers and civilians continue their search to reach the living.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors at the Unidad Habitacional Tlalpan 1-C in Mexico City, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
Miguel Tovar
AP Photo
People walk through a neighborhood where many buildings collapsed a day before, during a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Jojutla, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and civilians are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings looking for survivors.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
CORRECTS AGE OF BABY TO TWO MONTHS, NOT TWO YEARS - The Santiago Apostol church stands damaged after the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. According to family related to 11 relatives who died inside the church during Tuesday's quake, the roof collapsed during a Mass held to baptize a two-month-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant.
Pablo Spencer
AP Photo
Rescue personnel work on the Enrique Rebsamen primary school, that collapsed after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2017. A wing of the school collapsed during the quake killing scores of young children.
Marco Ugarte
AP Photo
CORRECTS AGE OF BABY TO TWO MONTHS, NOT TWO YEARS - The sky is exposed from inside Santiago Apostol church which collapsed during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. According to family related to 11 relatives who died inside the church during Tuesday's quake, the roof collapsed during a Mass held to baptize a two-month-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant.
Pablo Spencer
AP Photo
Workers rescue a religious statue from the heavily damaged former convent of San Juan Bautista, in Tlayacapan, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
