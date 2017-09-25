North Korean diplomat says Trump has 'declared war'

More Videos 1:57 How North Korea evades sanctions Pause 3:46 Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 0:23 Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA 0:31 Video leads to arrest of burglary suspect 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 0:42 Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district 0:38 Placer Sheriff, Sparks Police face off in Mike Davis softball tournament 2:53 Shanahan: 'We just need to get better' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. AP

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. AP