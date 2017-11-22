Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:40 Croatian referee saves soccer player's life after he swallows tongue Pause 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 0:35 Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday 0:47 This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 1:36 'I was freezing until I got here' 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 1:41 Sarah Sanders asks press to say what they’re thankful before taking questions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People's Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

