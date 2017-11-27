This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war” during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Sept. 4. Haley urged the council to adopt more severe sanction measures to stop North Korea’s nuclear program.
Police in Brisbane, Australia are investigating after a bicyclist attacked a bus driver on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. According to police, the attack happened after the bus driver passed the cyclist while returning to the bus depot. The cyclist then followed the bus and confronted the driver, after a brief confrontation the cyclist punched the driver several times. The cyclist fled the scene.
WARNING: This video contains graphic violence.
Spain hasn’t been in ISIS’ crosshairs as much as France and Britain, but it has been as a through-point for ISIS recruits and target of its propaganda for years.
British police appealed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for help in tracing a jogger who appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus on a busy west London street. Closed circuit TV footage showed the male runner jog past one man on Putney Bridge on May 5, 2017, before knocking into the 33-year-old victim. As she tumbled to the ground, her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.
A fire tore through the world's tallest residential building, Dubai's 84-story Torch Tower, on August 3, 2017, according to CNN. No deaths or injuries have been reported, despite the scary sights as witnesses watched flaming debris fall from the skyscraper. This is the second fire in two years at Torch Tower.