'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

