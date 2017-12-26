Report: South Korea conducts counter-terrorism deportations

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea has deported 17 foreigners as a counter-terrorism measure ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, local media reported Tuesday.
The country's immigration office told local newspaper The Korea Times that the deportees were from five countries, including nations in Central and South-East Asia. They were either members of international terrorist groups or on a wanted list shared by 50 countries' intelligence agencies, a spokesman told the paper.
"We must be very thorough in counter-terrorism as athletes and people all over the world are coming to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics," he said.
"We don't rule out the possibility that foreign terrorists could enter (the country) by pretending to be Olympics travelers or hired workers at Korean companies. So we have to be vigilant before and during the Olympics."
South Korea has recently conducted anti-terror drills with hundreds of armed police officers and firefighters in and around the Olympics venues in Pyeongchang and Gangneung. During the Games, about 5,000 armed forces personnel will guard venues around the clock.
Meanwhile, South Korea's defense ministry pledged Wednesday to throw the country's military might behind the Olympics, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The ministry will sign an agreement of cooperation with the Games' organizing committee and Gangwon Province, a mountainous province that borders North Korea.
The agreement will include measures to help the province promote tourism projects, via the removal of some barbed wire fences and an adjustment to the military facility preservation zone, the agency said.
