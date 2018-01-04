The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

More Videos 0:53 Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers Pause 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 0:54 Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:59 This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 1:03 Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 1:27 Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:36 Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 0:28 Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful