The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

More Videos

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 0:53

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

Pause
White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 1:03

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco 0:28

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful
Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful

World

The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 04, 2018 09:46 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

With its head sticking out of the snow, the 1,000-pound moose was frantic.

The moose was up to its neck in about six feet of fresh snow and had tried several times to free itself from its icy predicament, Jonathan Anstey told The Canadian Press.

But its hind legs kept it from climbing to freedom when Anstey and about seven other snowmobilers spotted it Saturday while exploring a trail in western Newfoundland, Canada.

The snowmobilers weren’t afraid to help the animal, Anstey told CBC News. It couldn’t use its back legs, so they knew it couldn’t escape quickly and trample them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The snowmobilers used their shovels to dig for about 15 minutes before the moose was freed, Fox 8 reported. Anstey said on his Facebook page that he and the others coaxed the four-legged animal out of the hole. The moose realized it could stand on solid ground, and pulled itself out, he told the Canadian Press.

The moose apparently took some time to gather itself, lingering for a moment, before it left, he said.

Anstey, who co-owns a snowmobile riding clinic, told Fox 8 it wasn’t the first moose the group had seen that day — but it was the only one that was stuck in a big hole and snow.

He said it’s “very common” to see moose during the winter months, adding that the animals tend to have hard time getting around in winter due to the “extreme snow depths.”

Although Anstey and his group decided to help this particular animal, Anstey said he doesn’t make a habit of rescuing moose, nor does he advise others to do it.

“We’d like to be known as a back-country riding clinic and not a moose rescuer,” Anstey told the Canadian Press. “We do what we need to do to help the wild as much as possible and give them their space.”

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 0:53

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

Pause
White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite 2:26

The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:23

Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018 1:03

Dismal results from snow survey of January 2018

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco 0:28

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

  • Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

    Indonesian authorities have ordered 100,000 people to evacuated from nearby areas after Bali's volcano, Mount Agung, started to spew huge plumes of ash early on Tuesday. Travelers hoping to make it off the island now find themselves stranded at the airport.

Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers

View More Video