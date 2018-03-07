Snowboarder preaches safety after being caught up in this avalanche, catching all on camera

More Videos

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 07, 2018 06:59 AM

A man snowboarding down a mountain in the French Alps got caught up in an avalanche, catching the dramatic episode on his helmet camera.

Thomas Kray managed to survive by using an avalanche airbag. Kray had hiked up a peak to snowboard down one of his favorite runs, he told ABC News.

In the video, Kray starts out on a smooth run down a steep mountain in Tignes, France, but he triggers an avalanche and the snow can be seen cracking ahead of him. Then, he tumbles into the deep powder.

Coming to a standstill, Kray can be seen triggering the avalanche airbag.

Kray told The Sacramento Bee via Facebook Messenger that he was sharing the video to highlight the importance of having proper safety equipment while snowboarding or skiing. He credits the airbag, helmet and back protection for saving him from serious injury or death.

"I think the avalanche airbag as well as the helmet and back protection all together (helped)," Kray said. "The airbag let me stay afloat while the protections prevented any collision."

Kray, an expert boarder, said he posts videos of "riding in paradise landscapes, not necessarily in risky situations," like this one.



His message comes at a good time for Northern California snowboarders and skiers.



Over the weekend, avalanches struck Mammoth and Squaw Valley Ski resorts. An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain early Saturday forced the closure of the popular ski area and triggered search and rescue efforts, officials said. There were no reports of injuries or missing people, however. The resort reopened on Sunday.

On Friday morning, a Rocklin snowboarder was found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, and two people were injured in an avalanche at the resort that afternoon.





