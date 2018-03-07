Snowboarder preaches safety after being caught up in this avalanche, catching all on camera

A man snowboarding down a mountain in the French Alps got caught up in an avalanche, catching the dramatic episode on his helmet camera.

Thomas Kray managed to survive by using an avalanche airbag. Kray had hiked up a peak to snowboard down one of his favorite runs, he told ABC News.

In the video, Kray starts out on a smooth run down a steep mountain in Tignes, France, but he triggers an avalanche and the snow can be seen cracking ahead of him. Then, he tumbles into the deep powder.

Coming to a standstill, Kray can be seen triggering the avalanche airbag.

Kray told The Sacramento Bee via Facebook Messenger that he was sharing the video to highlight the importance of having proper safety equipment while snowboarding or skiing. He credits the airbag, helmet and back protection for saving him from serious injury or death.

"I think the avalanche airbag as well as the helmet and back protection all together (helped)," Kray said. "The airbag let me stay afloat while the protections prevented any collision."





Kray, an expert boarder, said he posts videos of "riding in paradise landscapes, not necessarily in risky situations," like this one.









