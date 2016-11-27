Trump, suggesting voter fraud, says he won the popular vote

President-elect Donald Trump said that he won the popular vote in the Nov. 8 election if people who voted illegally were excluded from the totals.
"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," Trump posted on Twitter.
Trump cited no evidence to back up a claim of election fraud. Democrat Hillary Clinton is leading Trump by more than 2.2 million in the popular vote, according to a running tally by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
Cook shows Clinton with 64.65 million total votes to Trump's 62.42 million. Third-party and other candidates received 7.19 million votes. In 13 swing states Trump won 48.4 percent of the vote to Clinton's 46.6 percent.
A Trump spokesman didn't respond to a request for comment.
