Trump slams recount push as ‘a scam,’ says election is over

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento Pause

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered'

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High