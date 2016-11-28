Trump turns to a private-sector Texan as a potential Cabinet pick

4:02 Election Day by the numbers Pause

0:29 Fire engulfs Tahoe City vacation home

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump