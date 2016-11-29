‘Hire Pelosi,’ GOP urges House Democrats in giant Capitol Hill banner

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished? Pause

1:01 Khalil Mack was ready to jump into the "Black Hole" after touchdown against Carolina Panthers

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

3:53 Cousins frustrated with "nasty" overtime loss in Washington

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

2:17 How to harvest rain for your yard

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater