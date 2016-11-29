Watchdog group questions Trump commitment to drain the swamp

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

0:37 Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished?

0:22 Assembly leader: Jerry Brown 'backed us into a corner' on housing package

0:56 Kevin de León says he won't settle on climate change 'just to get it done'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised