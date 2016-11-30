2016 California Hall of Fame

Inductee Maria Shriver is interviewed on the red carpet before entering the California Museum on Wednesday evening at the California Hall of Fame ceremony on November 30, 2016.
Harrison Ford signs autographs for fans before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
Harrison Ford before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
Inductee Harrison Ford speaks to members of the media before the ceremony.
Actor Harrison Ford speaks with students from Elk Grove Elementary School before the California Hall of Fame ceremony outside of the California Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Sacramento.
Harrison Ford.
Inductee George Takei speaks to members of the media at the California Museum before the California Hall of Fame ceremony in Sacramento.
George Takei signs autographs for fans.
George Takei before the California Hall of Fame ceremony.
