Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at California Hall of Fame

Kanye West fans were sent home early on Saturday when West walked off stage at the Golden 1 Center after performing for only 30 minutes. Dispointed fans stuck around the arena to share their opinions on the latest West news. When it came to Kanye's praise of President-elect Donald Trump, fans all had a similar answer...
From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his "Contract with the American Voter" - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress, or the U.S. Constitution, stand in his way?
Hundreds of people at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento Sunday, November 13, 2016, voiced frustration over Tuesday's presidential election of Donald Trump. The protesters temporarily blocked an Interstate 80 on-ramp before marching to the historic Sutter's Fort.
Hundreds of Sacramento Democrats held a peaceful meeting at the Sierra 2 Center in Curtis Park to express their worries and plan political action after the election of Donald Trump. Fem Dems of Sacramento organized the session, with more to follow.
If observers thought they might see tension or an exhibition of hard feelings when President Obama and President-elect Trump had their first-ever meeting, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in the Oval Office of the White House, they were wrong. Pledges of cooperation were the order of the day.