Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at California Hall of Fame

Greeted by fans and members of the media, Harrison Ford arrives for the induction ceremony Wednesday night.
Andrew Seng The Sacramento Bee

So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his "Contract with the American Voter" - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress, or the U.S. Constitution, stand in his way?

