Rick Perry tapped to be energy secretary under Donald Trump, reports say

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

1:56 Death row inmate Lawrence Bittaker said he's getting afraid of death

2:15 How Trump won, thanks to white voters

2:29 49ers vs Jets: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:21 Dolores Huerta on Kamala Harris: 'She will be a great senator'

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

4:02 Football fans on Kaepernick's ongoing national anthem protest