Politics & Government

December 19, 2016 5:56 PM

Trump has off-the-record chat, drinks with journalists

Sacramento Bee Staff

President-elect Donald Trump met for about 30 minutes Sunday off the record with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where the Trump family is spending the holidays, according to a report by The Hill.

In attendance: Trump, Melania Trump, incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, and advisers Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller and Jason Miller, said The Hill, citing a presidential pool report.

The news of journalists sipping drinks and going off-the-record with Trump, who last week canceled the only news conference scheduled since his election, created quite a Twitter storm. Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios and co-founder of Politico, seems to have touched it off with this:

Some of the reaction:

More photos from the event:

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

 

Videos

California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos