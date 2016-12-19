Trump has off-the-record chat, drinks with journalists

President-elect Donald Trump met for about 30 minutes Sunday off the record with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where the Trump family is spending the holidays, according to a report by The Hill.
In attendance: Trump, Melania Trump, incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus, and advisers Kellyanne Conway, Stephen Miller and Jason Miller, said The Hill, citing a presidential pool report.
The news of journalists sipping drinks and going off-the-record with Trump, who last week canceled the only news conference scheduled since his election, created quite a Twitter storm. Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios and co-founder of Politico, seems to have touched it off with this:
Christmas @ Mar-a-Lago: @realDonaldTrump, relaxed and chatty, hosts press for drinks -- off-record but pics OK @axios pic.twitter.com/lysW7FHzIl— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) December 19, 2016
Some of the reaction:
It's not covering DT I object to. Its drinking his champagne & being a poodle. @mlcalderone @NTarnopolsky @mikeallen @realDonaldTrump @axios— Jenny B. (@JennyBoylan) December 19, 2016
Reporters shouldn't pal around off-the-record with Trump until he agrees to have a public, on-the-record news conference. Grow a backbone https://t.co/3Tb59y7g4M— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) December 19, 2016
since we know from email coverage the press cares about "optics," the optics of doing off the record w trump w/o presser are bad— Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 19, 2016
Hard to imagine any possible justification for agreeing to an off-the-record cocktail party with the president-elect.— Tim Grieve (@timgrieve) December 19, 2016
I am a bit surprised that journalists who sipped Trump's champagne aren't more aware of likely pushback from peers. https://t.co/vx3TcNQYNB— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) December 19, 2016
Trump shouldve had a press conference or 2 by now, but are reporters supposed to foot-stomp & refuse to talk to him off record as a result?— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 19, 2016
We can debate the wisdom of attending an off the record dinner with Trump, but posing for a chummy photo seems like ...not the best idea.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 19, 2016
Pictured in Trump off the record press photo: Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore, Whore etc. pic.twitter.com/rfmf3Ks8Ev— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) December 19, 2016
More photos from the event:
Christmas at Mar-a-Lago: @realDonaldTrump hosts press pool for off-record in his White and Gold Ballroom ... @axios pic.twitter.com/avGjvmG50o— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) December 19, 2016
Christmas at Mar-a-Lago: #NotYourTypicalPoolHold! dinner for pool apres @realDonaldTrump off-record .. follow @axios pic.twitter.com/8Zw9QFc1vJ— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) December 19, 2016
Christmas at Mar-a-Lago: @realDonaldTrump hosts press pool! We were magged here by Secret Service on way in . @axios pic.twitter.com/OWBh0a0vTB— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) December 19, 2016
