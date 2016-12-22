Democrats launch a war to save Obamacare

The war to save Obamacare is on.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has written a holiday letter to colleagues outlining three steps aimed at building public pressure to block Republican attempts to repeal key provisions of the 2010 health care law.
Republicans plan to start their effort shortly after Congress begins its 2017 work next month. President-elect Donald Trump and GOP leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate have made repealing the Affordable Care Act a priority, though there’s no agreement on how or when they could come up with alternatives.
Pelosi’s effort includes a conference call with House Democrats next Thursday “to discuss our steps forward,” she says in the letter.
On Jan. 7, she’s asking Democratic House members to “to plan press events to highlight the risks of repeal of the ACA and of ending the Medicare guarantee.” Some Republicans have suggested alternative ways of insuring seniors, though those currently with Medicare or nearing the age of eligibility would keep their coverage.
Pelosi said that at the January events “the most effective voices are those of the constituents whose lives will be affected by attacks on the ACA and Medicare. Advocates and health care groups stand ready to participate and assist us.”
On Jan. 14, lawmakers will team with senators and governors for a national day of action “across the country to continue the drumbeat,” Pelosi said.
