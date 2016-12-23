Now it’s the liberals who are arming up

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire Pause

0:34 Special delivery: Shelter brings pets to children

0:44 Watch coyotes chase bear ... until Placer County deputies step in

4:03 Raiders coach Jack Del Rio: Derek Carr 'will be out indefinitely'

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

0:54 Ski resorts in for White Christmas

2:35 Donald Penn on Carr's injury: 'I'm mad at myself'

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted