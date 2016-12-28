2016: A year in politics like no other

Donald Trump's Republican primary opponents didn't realize what was happening to them until it was too late. First, Trump won the New Hampshire primary in early February. Then he won in Nevada. But Republican rivals clung to the belief that those states were exceptions. When the race hit South Carolina, with its conservative, Southern voters, the brash New York businessman would fail, they told themselves. Instead, he beat them all. Jeb Bush, the party's onetime front-runner, dropped out of the race that night, hoping the party would unite against Trump. It wasn't to be. "We're voting with our middle finger," a Trump supporter in the state told one of our reporters.
_Sanders wallops Clinton in New Hampshire
Sen. Bernie Sanders' insurgent campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination had shocked Hillary Clinton's aides by its ability to raise millions of dollars in small contributions. Then Sanders ran better than expected in the campaign's first contest, the Iowa caucuses, where the Vermont senator fought Clinton to a draw at the start of February. But it was his overwhelming victory in New Hampshire, scene of the first primary of the year, that really propelled Sanders forward. His rout of Clinton, winning just over 60 percent of the vote, clearly established him as a threat to the front-runner.
_Clinton clobbers Sanders on Super Tuesday, locks up nomination
The Democratic campaign would have more than three months of hard slogging to go before it would be officially over, but as a top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders later conceded, it was on March 1 that Hillary Clinton effectively won the Democratic nomination. With victories from Texas to Massachusetts, Clinton amassed more than twice as many convention delegates as Sanders. And her huge majorities among African-American voters made clear that Sanders had not been able to broaden his appeal enough to catch her in the primaries ahead. The race would have several more twists, including an upset victory by Sanders in Michigan, but after Super Tuesday, Clinton's hold on the nomination never truly faltered.
_Trump wins Indiana, secures GOP nomination
Donald Trump vanquished one GOP rival after another until, in the end, only Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Gov. John Kasich of Ohio remained. Cruz bet his campaign on the possibility of beating Trump in May in Indiana, a state with a conservative electorate, heavy with evangelical Christian voters, whom he hoped would side with him. They didn't. Trump's victory forced Cruz out of the race, and despite much ineffective posturing, the #NeverTrump opposition never gained traction.
_FBI director drops a bomb on Clinton
For almost a year, Hillary Clinton's campaign had been shadowed by stories about her handling of classified information in emails while she was secretary of state. Few experts believed that the FBI investigation into the matter would lead to criminal charges, but no one could be sure. And if the Justice Department decided not to prosecute, who would tell the public? After Attorney General Loretta Lynch took herself out of the process, FBI Director James Comey decided he would run the show himself. In a news conference in July, he announced that the FBI would not recommend prosecution, but accused Clinton of being "extremely careless" in her handling of classified material, a mixed verdict that guaranteed the issue would linger. The announcement came without warning to the rest of the government. Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, was on the phone with a senior White House official when Comey appeared on television. Neither knew what he was saying. "We better get off the phone and watch this," Mook said.
_A dark, foreboding GOP convention
For Donald Trump's aides, the main goal of the GOP convention was just to get through it. Preoccupied with putting down the final vestiges of GOP resistance to their nominee, the Trump camp had little time to plan a compelling convention. From an apparently plagiarized speech by Melania Trump to a somewhat ramshackle schedule, most of the July convention did little for the nominee, his advisers conceded. But Trump's own speech, with its dark warnings that the country was on a disastrous course and that "I alone can fix it" hit the note his supporters wanted to hear.
_Clinton overshadowed at her own convention
There were many stars of the Democratic convention; the nominee was not one of them. First lady Michelle Obama provided the emotional high point for many Democrats. Her husband, the president, made a forceful case for his chosen successor. And former President Bill Clinton bathed the Democratic crowd in a nostalgic glow. But on the convention's final night, the defining words were not from the nominee, but from a previously little-known lawyer from Virginia, a Pakistani immigrant whose son had died fighting for the U.S. in Iraq and who waved a pocket copy of the Constitution in the air as he denounced Donald Trump. Clinton received a big bump in polls from the convention, but the fact that so little was remembered of her own speech pointed to trouble ahead.
_Clinton wins first debate
Clinton led Trump coming out of their two conventions, but her lead dwindled in August. Then, in early September, as she battled what was later disclosed to be pneumonia, a video showed her nearly collapsing as she was helped into a van after a Sept. 11 memorial in New York. Trump's poll standing shot upward. Coming into the debates, Clinton badly needed a boost, and she got one. Trump appeared rattled and ill prepared and Clinton successfully baited him into a fight with a former Miss Universe that dominated the following week of the campaign. Weeks later, Trump aides said that was their low point of the fall.
_James Comey redux
When the debates ended, Hillary Clinton held a small but persistent lead over Donald Trump. Something big would have to happen if Trump were to reverse the tide. It did. FBI Director James Comey had overshadowed the race back in July. Ten days before the election, he did it again, with a letter to Congress revealing that agents had found a new trove of emails that might be related to Clinton's handling of classified data. In the end, the emails turned out to be nothing of significance, mostly just copies of messages the FBI already had reviewed, but Comey's letter refocused the campaign on Clinton's biggest liability. Whether that was the singular turning point of the campaign, as many Democrats believe, or one of several factors that eroded Clinton's lead, as Trump's pollster argues, there's no question it had impact, and in a very close race, may have been decisive
_The biggest political upset in decades
Had we caught him on Election Day, Trump's pollster, Tony Fabrizio, later said, he would have predicted that Clinton had a 55 percent chance of winning. Clinton's own aides would have put her chances higher. So would nearly all independent analysts. But it was not to be. The first sign of trouble came when polls closed in Florida. Clinton had amassed such a big lead in early voting that Democrats thought Trump could not possibly catch her, but suddenly the race in the state was too close to call. So it went through the evening as one after another, Trump eked out victories in the key contests. His victory was the biggest political upset since Harry Truman's in 1948. In the end, Clinton would win the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes, but not enough in the states she really needed.
