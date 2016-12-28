Who paid for all those job applicants to visit Trump Tower?

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home Pause

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:04 Kamala Harris prays with pastors in Long Beach

0:39 Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban