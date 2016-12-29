‘Faithless electors’ in Washington face $1,000 fines

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:31 Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

2:16 49ers vs. Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:18 49ers GM Trent Baalke says team's personnel fits coach Chip Kelly's approach

0:38 Lyft's most visited destinations for Sacramento in 2016