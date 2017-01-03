Megyn Kelly leaving Fox for NBC

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:33 Wine, spirits and a thousand years of history are blended at Our Lady of New Clairvaux Abbey

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:54 Video: Ken Cooley shares his memories of Yosemite