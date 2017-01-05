Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws