Who is Monica Crowley, conservative pundit, Trump appointee and alleged plagiarist?

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:56 Hillary Clinton thanks Gov. Jerry Brown for his endorsement in Sacramento

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

0:29 Jerry Brown: We'll need to 'build a wall around California'