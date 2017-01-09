Trump puts Chinese criticism aside and meets with Chinese business magnate

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility' Pause

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'