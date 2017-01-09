Death of Washington state veteran prompts call for VA investigation

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility' Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'