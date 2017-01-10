Canada bankruptcy illustrates entanglements that will follow Trump to White House

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton Pause

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

1:25 'You have to listen to people when they tell you who they are.' Kamala Harris on Donald Trump

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:38 Loretta Sanchez on Bay Area: 'They control everything'

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms

0:40 High water on the Sacramento River near Garden Highway

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"