Rick Perry is among the Trump nominees whose ethics forms aren’t yet available

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is among Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees whose federal financial disclosure forms are not available for the public to see.
But Perry and the other Texan tapped for Trump’s Cabinet, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, have begun the process of divesting from hundreds of stocks and positions on corporate boards ahead of Senate confirmation hearings.
Cabinet nominees must submit financial disclosure statements to show that their work in the White House will not be impacted by their personal financial interests.
At least nine of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees will face public scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week, and some of them have do not have publicly available personal financial disclosure forms outlining investments and income.
Perry’s personal financial disclosure forms have not been made public yet by the OGE as of Tuesday morning, meaning either that Perry has not submitted the forms or they have not been processed by the Senate, a process that usually takes one to two days.
Perry spokesman Marc Palazzo did not confirm whether Perry submitted his financial disclosure forms to the OGE or when a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill would take place.
The OGE declined to comment on Perry’s disclosure.
But the longtime Texas governor has started the transition to public life.
According to SEC filings, Perry has resigned from the boards of Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners, companies with stakes in the Dakota Access Pipeline project. The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners was one of Perry’s biggest political contributors, donating nearly $2 million to Perry between 1998 and 2016.
A 2015 financial disclosure form filed during Perry’s unsuccessful presidential bid showed that the former Dancing with the Stars contestant received $250,000 in consulting income from the company of Peter Holt, a major political donor in Texas who gave over $1 million to Perry between 1998 and 2016.
Perry’s confirmation hearing hasn’t been set. Other Cabinet nominees, such as secretary of commerce pick Wilbur Ross, do not have publicly available disclosures despite hearings scheduled for later this week.
