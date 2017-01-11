How media outlets handled the unverified Trump Russia documents

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving