Watch Donald Trump’s first news conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump is holding his first press conference since winning the 2016 election. Watch it live here.
Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on stage before Trump to call reports by CNN and BuzzFeed about an unverified dossier that alleged Russia had compromising information on Trump “frankly outrageous,” “sad and pathetic,” and “shameful and disgraceful.”
“It was a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks,” Spicer said. “The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple.”
Vice President-elect Mike Pence followed Spicer, continuing to lambast the media outlets that chose to run the report and saying, “with freedom comes responsibility.”
Trump called it “phony stuff, it’s fake news.”
He then offered praise to the news outlets that had the report previously and chose not to run a story on it without verification, calling them “so incredibly professional, that I’ve just gone up a notch on what I think of you.” Those organizations include the New York Times and the Washington Post, which Trump has criticized in the past.
Trump said if the report did come from intelligence, it would be a “blot” on their record.
