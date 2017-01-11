Rex Tillerson declines to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal during Senate testimony

Sen. Marco Rubio expressed reservations about Rex Tillerson’s close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after Tillerson was announced as Donald Trump’s secretary of state nominee in December.
On Wednesday, the Florida Republican and one-time presidential hopeful had his chance to grill Tillerson on Capitol Hill, and he didn’t hold back.
“Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal?” Rubio asked Tillerson halfway through his 10 minutes of questioning.
“I would not use that term,” Tillerson said.
“Mr. Tillerson, what's happened in Aleppo is in the public domain,” Rubio said. “There is so much information out there about what's happened in Aleppo.... It should not be hard to say that Vladimir Putin's military has conducted war crimes in Aleppo.”
Rubio then presented evidence of dissidents, journalists and political opponents murdered under suspicious circumstances during Putin’s administration, but Tillerson said he would need to have access to classified information to determine if the murders can be attributed to Putin.
“Do you believe that Vladimir Putin and his cronies are responsible for ordering the murder of countless dissident journalists and political opponents?” Rubio asked.
“I do not have sufficient information to make that claim,” Tillerson said. He said that it’s important “that I deal with facts” when advising President-elect Trump.
“None of this is classified, Mr. Tillerson,” Rubio replied. “These people are dead.”
“I'm not disputing these people are dead,” Tillerson said.
After Rubio’s questioning, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez continued to push Tillerson on calling Putin’s actions in Syria a war crime, and Tillerson countered that he needed classified information to make such a statement.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee then interjected, asking Tillerson if he had classified information whether he would be willing to call Putin a war criminal.
“Yes,” Tillerson responded.
Rubio and Menendez were among the first senators to question Tillerson during hearings that began Wednesday morning and will continue throughout the day.
Before questioning began, Tillerson, a born and raised Texan, received introductions and praise from Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
“We live in a dangerous year, in a dangerous world, and Rex Tillerson is a serious man who understands the value of perseverance,” Cruz said during his testimony.
Tillerson also received an introduction from former secretary of defense Robert Gates, who served on the board of Boy Scouts of America with Tillerson and reportedly put Tillerson on Trump’s radar after the election as he weighed a secretary of state nominee.
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
