Trump’s nominees depart from his positions on key issues

1:32 Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA Pause

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking