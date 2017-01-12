HHS nominee Price would drop financial stakes in 43 companies, resign medical posts

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:32 Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'