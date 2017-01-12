New national monument to post-Civil War reconstruction established in South Carolina

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton

1:14 Xavier Becerra suggests beer summit on religious liberty with GOP lawmaker

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving