NC lawmakers seek permanent race car exemption from EPA anti-pollution standards

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes Pause

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street