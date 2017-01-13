The Women’s March on Washington isn’t just about Trump anymore

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it Pause

1:05 Trail camera captures albino fawn near Cosumnes River College

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

0:23 Redwood felled on Highway 101, a victim of too much rain

1:10 Get the facts on Type 2 Diabetes

0:26 Sacramento River rages during rain storm

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms