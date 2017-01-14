Here’s one of the first Republicans to defend John Lewis after Trump’s tweetstorm

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down Pause

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:52 After the rain, heavy fog blankets Sacramento

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

5:38 Kings coach Dave Joerger and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue are ready for their game Friday night at Golden 1 Center