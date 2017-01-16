DeVos to face questions over schools, conservative activism

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws

1:02 Sacramento resident mourns Sutter Brown's death

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'