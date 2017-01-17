Democrats hope to dent Trump’s health pick, raise questions about stock trades

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

0:50 Why California lawmakers want affordable housing money

0:22 Assembly leader: Jerry Brown 'backed us into a corner' on housing package

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story