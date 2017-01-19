Kremlin worries that Trump won’t be such a great deal after all, officials say

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California? Pause

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:28 How your mattress gets recycled in new, free program

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'