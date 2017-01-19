Obama commutes 330 drug sentences on last day as president

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals Pause

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:26 California Assembly leader responds to coastal commission shakeup

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:59 Charter schools and allies pour it on in California legislative races