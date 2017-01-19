President-elect Donald Trump stands with his family during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
The Piano Guys perform arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
Toby Keith performs at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
Evan Vucci
AP
3 Doors Down perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
David J. Phillip
AP
Lee Greenwood, center, performs at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
Brandon Maly, 17, of Tampa and Dan Schramik of St. Petersburg, Fla. react to Donald Trump's appearance at a free concert on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Charlie Kaijo
AP
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Monument in Washington, D.C., after a public concert and appearance by President-elect Trump on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Carolyn Cole
TNS
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP