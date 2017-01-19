George W. Bush’s and Bill Clinton’s letters of support to their successors published

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California? Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety